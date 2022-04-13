Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,018,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,849,340. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
