Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

PAAS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $29.89. 127,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,665. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 569,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

