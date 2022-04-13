Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target Lowered to 780.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 780.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PANDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $888.75.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

