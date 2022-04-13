Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $888.75.

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

