Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 20,911 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $292,335.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,238,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,179,947.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 486,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $887.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Par Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.