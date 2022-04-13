PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $971.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.