Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

PRRWF opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

