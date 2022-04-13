Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Kevin Matthew Dorren Acquires 320,000 Shares

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Matthew Dorren acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,568.41).

LON MEAL traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.46 ($0.27). 734,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.87. Parsley Box Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.89 ($2.64).

Parsley Box Group Company Profile

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

