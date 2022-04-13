Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Kevin Matthew Dorren Acquires 320,000 Shares

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Matthew Dorren acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,568.41).
LON MEAL traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.46 ($0.27). 734,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.87. Parsley Box Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.89 ($2.64).
Parsley Box Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
