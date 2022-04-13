Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,626,200.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Clifford Sosin bought 1,162,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 4,804,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market cap of $404.83 million, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Party City Holdco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 801.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 150,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Party City Holdco by 232.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 106.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

