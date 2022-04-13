Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies' earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

