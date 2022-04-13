Paul Edward Walker Acquires 3,580,526 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,580,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,028. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

