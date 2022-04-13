Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Shares of PAYX opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,518 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,403,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Paychex by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

