Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,886,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.08. 312,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,739. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.18. Paycom Software has a one year low of $283.91 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

