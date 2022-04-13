Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to post sales of $343.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.93 million to $344.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 303.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.08. 312,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $283.91 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

