Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Payoneer Global reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

PAYO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 117,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

