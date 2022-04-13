Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $117.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.80 million and the lowest is $116.80 million. Payoneer Global posted sales of $100.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $535.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $24,353,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 117,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

