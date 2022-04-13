PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $79.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. 36,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

