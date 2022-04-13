PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by TheStreet

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDFS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PDF Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PDF Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

