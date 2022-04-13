Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,220. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

