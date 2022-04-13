Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PGSS stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,115,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

