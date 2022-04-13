PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $113.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 77,250 shares valued at $4,353,827. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.