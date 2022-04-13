Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Pentair has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 105.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $588,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

