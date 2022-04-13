Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter worth about $4,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

