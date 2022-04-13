Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) versus Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Financial Survey

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -31.40% -39.80% -35.51% Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72%

This table compares Peraso and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 8.43 -$10.91 million ($0.38) -5.84 Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 6.87 -$26.53 million N/A N/A

Peraso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peraso and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 138.38%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Peraso.

Risk & Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Peraso on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. primarily engages in the development and manufacture of 5G mmWave silicon devices. It offers a range of products in the field of 5G mmWave semiconductors, including mmWave RF circuits, mmWave signal processing algorithms, beam forming and beam steering algorithms, real time calibration and system monitoring, and wireless antenna technology products. The company provides its products for fixed wireless broadband, enhanced mobile broadband, private networks, wireless AR/VR, backhaul, and consumer electronics markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

