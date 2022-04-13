Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

