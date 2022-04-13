PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $32,082.96 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,857,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,950,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

Shares of PRT stock remained flat at $$9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,034. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 184.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.