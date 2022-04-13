PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $40,063.32 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,873,910 shares in the company, valued at $53,217,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

NYSE:PRT remained flat at $$9.08 on Wednesday. 34,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,034. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 184.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

