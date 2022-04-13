Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 855.6% in March

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. Pershing Square has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $41.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

