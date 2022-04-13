Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.65) to GBX 2,830 ($36.88) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.35) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.29) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.59) to GBX 2,897 ($37.75) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,413.14.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

