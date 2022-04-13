Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

