Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,513,600 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the March 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,568.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHGUF remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

