Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $970.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,809 shares of company stock worth $973,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

