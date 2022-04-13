Pi Financial Downgrades Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) to Neutral

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$94.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

