Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

