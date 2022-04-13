Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 207.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,586,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 203,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

