Piper Sandler Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $75.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Natera stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 11,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,518. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $83,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

