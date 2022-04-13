Piper Sandler Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NOV in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NOV stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NOV by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NOV by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NOV by 345.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 289,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

