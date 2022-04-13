Piper Sandler Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock’s previous close.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

