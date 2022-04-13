Piper Sandler Weighs in on TotalEnergies SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.90 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.