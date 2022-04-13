PJT Partners (PJT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) recently:

4/7/2022 – PJT Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – PJT Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – PJT Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $98.00 to $86.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – PJT Partners was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – PJT Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

3/31/2022 – PJT Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – PJT Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PJT opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

