Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $939.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.