PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.
PNM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.56. 1,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
