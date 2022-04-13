PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,592. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

