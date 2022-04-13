POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNT. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 394,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.