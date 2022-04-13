Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PSTVY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
