PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWSC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.