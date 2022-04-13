Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
LON:PFD opened at GBX 119.49 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.
Premier Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.