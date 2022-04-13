Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON:PFD opened at GBX 119.49 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,233.20). Also, insider Helen Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,812.87).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

