Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$145.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

PBH stock traded down C$2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$102.61. 39,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$100.41 and a 52-week high of C$137.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.99.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.5500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

