Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.98. 1,172,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.