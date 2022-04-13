Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

